Thrilling Upsets and Moments: Wimbledon Day Eight Recap

Day eight at Wimbledon saw significant upsets and thrilling victories. Linda Noskova defeated Madison Keys, while Jasmine Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's impressive run. Flavio Cobolli triumphed over Alex de Minaur, and Elise Mertens and Marta Kostyuk secured places in the quarter-finals. Play commenced under sunny conditions with high spirits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Highlights Of The Eighth Day At Wimbledon On Monday Times Gmt Noskova Defeats Keys Ninth Seed Linda Noskova Beat Former Australian Open Champion Madison Keys To Reach Wimbledons Quarterfinals For The First Time Paolini Beats Eala World Number And Wimbledon Finalist Jasmine Paolini Ended Alexandra Ealas Trailblazing Wimbledon Campaign | Updated: 06-07-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 22:19 IST
Thrilling Upsets and Moments: Wimbledon Day Eight Recap
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The eighth day of Wimbledon delivered exhilarating matches as players battled for a spot in the quarter-finals. Among the notable performances, Linda Noskova outplayed the ninth seed Madison Keys with scores of 6-4, 7-6(2), marking her first-ever advancement to the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, young Filipina sensation Alexandra Eala's spirited campaign was halted by world number 17 Jasmine Paolini, who emerged victorious after a three-set duel, winning 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The day also saw the Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli defeating Alex de Minaur, securing his return to the quarter-finals.

In other matches, Elise Mertens and Marta Kostyuk booked their spots in the quarter-finals by overcoming their respective opponents. Set against the backdrop of sunny weather, the atmosphere at the All England Club was electric as tennis enthusiasts witnessed fierce competition and sportsmanship.

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