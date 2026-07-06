Paolini Ends Eala's Historic Wimbledon Journey
Jasmine Paolini defeated Alexandra Eala in the fourth round of Wimbledon, ending Eala's groundbreaking run. Paolini emerged victorious after a tense three-set match, overcoming her injury struggles. Eala, the first Filipino to reach this stage in a Grand Slam, drew significant support both at Wimbledon and back home.
In a fiercely contested match on Monday, Italy's Jasmine Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's historic Wimbledon journey with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory. The match, held at a sun-baked Centre Court, was a gripping affair as Paolini managed to overcome Eala's spirited play to advance to the quarter-finals.
The 21-year-old Eala, making waves as the first Filipino to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam, had enthralled audiences with her skilful gameplay and vibrant persona, unsettling defending champion Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament. Despite the loss, Eala received overwhelming support from 8,000 fans at a watch party in Manila.
Paolini, who had a rough start to the tournament, found her form despite a nagging foot injury, showcasing her resilience and experience. With support from F1 leader Kimi Antonelli and legend Roger Federer, she maintained her composure amid the high stakes to close out the match decisively.