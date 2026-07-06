Paolini Ends Eala's Historic Wimbledon Journey

Italys Jasmine Paolini Ended Alexandra Ealas Trailblazing Wimbledon Run In The Fourth Round With A Victory On A Baking Hot Centre Court On Monday The Yearold Lefthander Eala Is The First Player From The Philippines To Go So Far In A Grand Slam And She Pushed The Runnerup Hard Throughout An Absorbing Contest Eala

In a fiercely contested match on Monday, Italy's Jasmine Paolini ended Alexandra Eala's historic Wimbledon journey with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 victory. The match, held at a sun-baked Centre Court, was a gripping affair as Paolini managed to overcome Eala's spirited play to advance to the quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old Eala, making waves as the first Filipino to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam, had enthralled audiences with her skilful gameplay and vibrant persona, unsettling defending champion Iga Swiatek earlier in the tournament. Despite the loss, Eala received overwhelming support from 8,000 fans at a watch party in Manila.

Paolini, who had a rough start to the tournament, found her form despite a nagging foot injury, showcasing her resilience and experience. With support from F1 leader Kimi Antonelli and legend Roger Federer, she maintained her composure amid the high stakes to close out the match decisively.