Gassiev's Moscow Showdown: Defending the Heavyweight Crown

Russias Murat Gassiev Will Defend His Wba World Heavyweight Boxing Title Against Germanys Peter Kadiru In Moscow On July

In a highly anticipated event, Russia’s Murat Gassiev will defend his WBA world heavyweight boxing title against Germany’s Peter Kadiru in Moscow on July 11, according to the organizers' announcement on Monday.

The bout was originally set to feature French heavyweight Tony Yoka, but an unexpected back injury forced Yoka to withdraw, paving the way for Kadiru’s opportunity. Gassiev secured the 'regular' WBA title last December by defeating Kubrat Pulev, solidifying his status in the heavyweight rankings.

With an illustrious record of 33 wins and only two losses, Gassiev faces Kadiru, who arrives with 24 fights under his belt and just one defeat, intensifying the battle within the prestigious ranks of boxing.