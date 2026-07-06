Gassiev's Moscow Showdown: Defending the Heavyweight Crown

Murat Gassiev is set to defend his WBA world heavyweight title against Peter Kadiru in Moscow on July 11. Initially scheduled to face Tony Yoka, Gassiev's opponent changed due to Yoka's injury. Gassiev's impressive record stands at 33 wins, making him a top contender in heavyweight boxing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Russias Murat Gassiev Will Defend His Wba World Heavyweight Boxing Title Against Germanys Peter Kadiru In Moscow On July | Updated: 06-07-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 23:06 IST
Gassiev's Moscow Showdown: Defending the Heavyweight Crown

In a highly anticipated event, Russia’s Murat Gassiev will defend his WBA world heavyweight boxing title against Germany’s Peter Kadiru in Moscow on July 11, according to the organizers' announcement on Monday.

The bout was originally set to feature French heavyweight Tony Yoka, but an unexpected back injury forced Yoka to withdraw, paving the way for Kadiru’s opportunity. Gassiev secured the 'regular' WBA title last December by defeating Kubrat Pulev, solidifying his status in the heavyweight rankings.

With an illustrious record of 33 wins and only two losses, Gassiev faces Kadiru, who arrives with 24 fights under his belt and just one defeat, intensifying the battle within the prestigious ranks of boxing.

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