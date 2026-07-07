Seattle, a city often characterized by political divisions and known for its grunge culture, became a united front during the U.S.'s World Cup match against Belgium. Fans donned red, white, and blue, turning the city into a harmonious setting for soccer enthusiasts.

President Donald J. Trump's intervention in seeking the reinstatement of U.S. player Folarin Balogun drew attention but did not deter fans from rallying behind their team. Despite Seattle's Democratic leanings, locals set aside political differences, focusing instead on the national sport. 'Soccer is not blue or red,' said Brad Lawliss from Portland, expressing the unity felt among fans.

The atmosphere was electric as fans marched to the stadium and gathered in fan zones along the renovated waterfront. Despite the U.S. trailing in the first half, spirits were lifted by Balogun's dynamic presence. While political tensions occasionally surfaced, the city demonstrated that sports could transcend political divides, with fans coming together to support their team.