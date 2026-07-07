Fifa President Gianni Infantino Defended The Governing Bodys Disciplinary Process On Monday After Us President Donald Trump Hailed As Brilliant Its Decision To Suspend Us Striker Folarin Baloguns World Cup Redcard Ban

The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, defended the organization's disciplinary process amid accusations of political interference after President Donald Trump praised the suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red-card ban as a "brilliant" decision.

The unexpected move by FIFA to suspend Balogun's ban stirred disapproval from UEFA, the Royal Belgian Football Association, and several national federations. Critics argue that this undermines the credibility of FIFA's judicial independence.

The controversy began when Balogun's eligibility was contested before Belgium's match in which the U.S. exited the tournament. Meanwhile, Trump's alleged involvement has added fuel to the ongoing debate over politics meddling with sports authority.