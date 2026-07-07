Political Interference in FIFA Sparks Controversy Over Red Card Suspension
FIFA is embroiled in controversy after suspending a red-card ban for U.S. striker Folarin Balogun, seemingly influenced by President Trump’s intervention. This decision sparked criticism from UEFA, national federations, and football figures, questioning FIFA's independence and the integrity of the disciplinary process.
The FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, defended the organization's disciplinary process amid accusations of political interference after President Donald Trump praised the suspension of U.S. forward Folarin Balogun’s World Cup red-card ban as a "brilliant" decision.
The unexpected move by FIFA to suspend Balogun's ban stirred disapproval from UEFA, the Royal Belgian Football Association, and several national federations. Critics argue that this undermines the credibility of FIFA's judicial independence.
The controversy began when Balogun's eligibility was contested before Belgium's match in which the U.S. exited the tournament. Meanwhile, Trump's alleged involvement has added fuel to the ongoing debate over politics meddling with sports authority.
ALSO READ
-
Rekindling Ties: Trump and Erdogan's F-35 Negotiations
-
Seattle's Unity Amid World Cup Fever: A City Painted Red, White, and Blue
-
Controversy Erupts as FIFA Overturns Red Card Decision Amid Trump's Praise
-
Soccer Unites Seattle Amid Political Divisions in World Cup Clash
-
Walmart Slashes Barbecue Prices Following Trump's Call