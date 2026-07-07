India's Defense Export Boost to Indonesia

India Will Supply The Brahmos Cruise Missile System And The Astra Airtoair Missile To Indonesia

India is poised to strengthen its defense ties with Indonesia by supplying the BrahMos cruise missile system and Astra air-to-air missiles, as confirmed by an Indian government representative on Tuesday.

This development comes amidst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural visit to the Southeast Asian nation since his last trip in 2023.

The move signifies deepening strategic cooperation and bolstered defense relations between the two countries, reinforcing India's position in the regional defense market.