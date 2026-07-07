India's Defense Export Boost to Indonesia
India is set to supply the BrahMos cruise missile system and Astra air-to-air missiles to Indonesia. The announcement came during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural trip to the Southeast Asian country since 2023, highlighting the growing defense ties between India and Indonesia.
India is poised to strengthen its defense ties with Indonesia by supplying the BrahMos cruise missile system and Astra air-to-air missiles, as confirmed by an Indian government representative on Tuesday.
This development comes amidst Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inaugural visit to the Southeast Asian nation since his last trip in 2023.
The move signifies deepening strategic cooperation and bolstered defense relations between the two countries, reinforcing India's position in the regional defense market.
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