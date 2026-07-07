Fire Erupts in Kaluga Due to Drone Attack

Six Ukrainian drones attacked an industrial enterprise in Russia's Kaluga region, causing a fire. Despite the damage, there were no casualties reported. The incident was confirmed by the regional governor, Vladislav Shapsha, who did not specify which facility was affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Attack By Six Ukrainian Drones Caused A Fire To Break Out At An Industrial Enterprise In Russias Kaluga Region | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:49 IST
Fire Erupts in Kaluga Due to Drone Attack
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A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in Russia's Kaluga region following an attack by six Ukrainian drones, regional officials reported. The incident occurred overnight on Tuesday.

The regional governor, Vladislav Shapsha, confirmed the attack and resulting fire but reported no casualties. The targeted facility's name remains undisclosed.

This incident underscores ongoing tensions and conflict in the region, highlighting the impact on Russian industrial centers.

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