Fire Erupts in Kaluga Due to Drone Attack

An Attack By Six Ukrainian Drones Caused A Fire To Break Out At An Industrial Enterprise In Russias Kaluga Region

A fire broke out at an industrial enterprise in Russia's Kaluga region following an attack by six Ukrainian drones, regional officials reported. The incident occurred overnight on Tuesday.

The regional governor, Vladislav Shapsha, confirmed the attack and resulting fire but reported no casualties. The targeted facility's name remains undisclosed.

This incident underscores ongoing tensions and conflict in the region, highlighting the impact on Russian industrial centers.