Drone Defense Drama: Moscow's Night of 430 Unseen Threats

Russian Air Defences Detected More Than Drones Heading Towards The Wider Moscow Region Overnight

Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone incursion targeting the Moscow region overnight, with more than 430 drones detected heading toward the city.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the majority of these drones were neutralized from a distance, while 36 were destroyed as they approached the city limits.

The capital, with a population of 13 million, faced a stark reminder of its vulnerabilities in aerial defense amid ongoing regional tensions.