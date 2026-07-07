Drone Defense Drama: Moscow's Night of 430 Unseen Threats
Russian air defenses detected over 430 drones approaching the Moscow region overnight. According to Moscow's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, most were neutralized at long range, with 36 destroyed approaching the city. The attack targeted a city of 13 million, highlighting significant defense challenges.
Russian authorities reported a large-scale drone incursion targeting the Moscow region overnight, with more than 430 drones detected heading toward the city.
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that the majority of these drones were neutralized from a distance, while 36 were destroyed as they approached the city limits.
The capital, with a population of 13 million, faced a stark reminder of its vulnerabilities in aerial defense amid ongoing regional tensions.