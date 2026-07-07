Belgium's Victory Dance: A Unique Celebration Against the USA

Belgium's national team marked a dominant 4-1 victory over host nation USA with a dance mimicking President Trump, as reported by the New York Post. This jubilation came after Romelu Lukaku's stoppage-time score cemented their place in the World Cup quarter-finals at Seattle Stadium.

The win was orchestrated by a stellar performance from Charles De Ketelaere, who netted two goals, and a significant contribution from Hans Vanaken, who achieved his first World Cup goal. Despite a brief equalizer from the USA's Malik Tillman, influenced by a deflected free-kick, Belgium maintained control throughout the match.

The USMNT, after their World Cup campaign concluded with this defeat, expressed their gratitude on social media, highlighting the support from fans nationwide. The Belgians now prepare to face Spain on July 10, following Spain's triumph over Portugal in the tournament's Round of 16 stage.