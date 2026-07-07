Belgium's Victory Dance: A Unique Celebration Against the USA

Belgium's players celebrated a decisive 4-1 World Cup win over the USA with a dance inspired by President Trump. Lukaku's game-sealing goal ensured Belgium's quarter-final spot, while the USMNT thanked fans after their exit. Belgium advances to face Spain after a dominant performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:06 IST
Belgium's Victory Dance: A Unique Celebration Against the USA
Belgium's Youri Tielemans and teammates celebrate after the match as Belgium qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Belgium's national team marked a dominant 4-1 victory over host nation USA with a dance mimicking President Trump, as reported by the New York Post. This jubilation came after Romelu Lukaku's stoppage-time score cemented their place in the World Cup quarter-finals at Seattle Stadium.

The win was orchestrated by a stellar performance from Charles De Ketelaere, who netted two goals, and a significant contribution from Hans Vanaken, who achieved his first World Cup goal. Despite a brief equalizer from the USA's Malik Tillman, influenced by a deflected free-kick, Belgium maintained control throughout the match.

The USMNT, after their World Cup campaign concluded with this defeat, expressed their gratitude on social media, highlighting the support from fans nationwide. The Belgians now prepare to face Spain on July 10, following Spain's triumph over Portugal in the tournament's Round of 16 stage.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026