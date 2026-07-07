Liam Rosenior Leads Paris FC: A New Era Begins

Paris FC has appointed Liam Rosenior as the new manager on a contract until June 2028. The former Chelsea coach succeeds Antoine Kombouare at the Ligue 1 club. Rosenior is praised for his tactical and management skills, aimed at uniting the team and enhancing its performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris Fc Have Appointed Former Chelsea Boss Liam Rosenior As Manager On A Contract Until June | Updated: 07-07-2026 14:27 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 14:27 IST
Liam Rosenior Leads Paris FC: A New Era Begins

Paris FC has announced the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their new manager, signing a contract that extends until June 2028. Rosenior, the 41-year-old Englishman, steps in to replace Antoine Kombouare, the coach who led the team to an 11th-place finish last season.

In a statement, Sporting Director Marco Neppe expressed enthusiasm about Rosenior's arrival. 'Liam Rosenior brings together all the qualities we were looking for,' Neppe said, emphasizing Rosenior's modern approach and his renowned ability to foster player development and team progress. Neppe also highlighted Rosenior's leadership skills and vision for uniting the team.

Rosenior's appointment marks his return to French football, having managed RC Strasbourg from 2024 to 2026, and briefly leading Chelsea earlier this year. Despite a short stint at Stamford Bridge, the club believes he will make a significant impact at Paris FC. Rosenior will commence his duties on Thursday.

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