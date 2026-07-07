Pellegrino Matarazzo: Leading Sociedad to Glory

Real Sociedad has rewarded head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo with a contract extension until the end of the 2027-28 season. This decision by the La Liga club comes after Matarazzo's impressive leadership took Sociedad to victory in the Copa del Rey.

Matarazzo made history as the first American head coach to secure a major trophy in one of Europe's top five leagues. Under his guidance, Sociedad not only won the prestigious cup but also earned a spot in the upcoming Europa League season.

When Matarazzo joined the club last December, Sociedad faced relegation. Nevertheless, by season's end, he had guided them to a respectable 10th place in the league. As Sociedad prepares for their new campaign, they face Real Madrid away on August 17th.