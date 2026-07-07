Nordic Combined Dropped from 2030 Winter Olympics: A Historic Decision

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to remove Nordic combined from the 2030 Winter Games, ending a historic run since 1924. Despite efforts for survival, its low popularity and participation contributed to the decision, highlighting challenges faced by traditional sports in appealing to younger audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The International Olympic Committee On Tuesday Dropped Nordic Combined From The French Alps Winter Games | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:09 IST
Nordic Combined Dropped from 2030 Winter Olympics: A Historic Decision

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has taken a historic step by removing Nordic combined from the 2030 Winter Olympics, marking the end of its long-standing presence since the inaugural games in 1924. This development is part of an initiative to refresh the Games and make them more appealing to younger audiences.

Nordic combined, a mix of ski jumping and cross-country skiing, has been grappling with low global popularity and limited national participation, despite its rich cultural heritage. The IOC cited the sport's low ranking across multiple popularity indicators and its failure to attract significant television viewership over recent Olympic cycles as key reasons for the exclusion.

While advocates hoped for continued inclusion, the underperformance of historically strong nations in global competitions didn't help its case. Meanwhile, sports like snowboard's parallel giant slalom and newer events have demonstrated improvement, allowing them to retain their place in future Games.

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