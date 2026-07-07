Nordic Combined Dropped From 2030 Winter Olympics: End of an Era

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its decision to remove Nordic Combined from the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps, thereby ending the event's nearly century-long presence since 1924. This move is part of a broader strategy to refresh the Games and make them more appealing to younger audiences by including more popular disciplines.

Despite protests from athletes and officials, including FIS President Alexander Ospelt and Finland's Ilkka Herola, the IOC cited low popularity rankings and limited global participation as the main reasons for the exclusion. The sport had been struggling since the IOC dismissed a women's event for the 2026 Games due to similar reasons.

The decision has caused disappointment among advocates for the sport, especially considering the lost potential for women's events. However, the IOC has left the door open for a potential return in 2034, although the sport's future remains uncertain. The retention of snowboard's parallel giant slalom, following improvements since Beijing 2022, highlights the evolving nature of the Winter Games.