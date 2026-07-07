Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych has taken a bold stand, urging national Olympic committees to challenge the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) move to lift Russia's suspension. Known for his helmet controversy at the Milano Cortina Games, Heraskevych condemned the IOC's decision as 'absolutely shameful,' emphasizing it could enable Russian propaganda.

Heraskevych was disqualified from the 2026 Winter Olympics for a helmet message supporting Ukraine. He criticized the IOC's reasoning, pointing to active Russian sports federations in occupied Ukrainian territories. He advocates for visa bans on Russian athletes supporting the war, arguing for strong sanctions and international collaboration.

The IOC suspended Russia's Olympic Committee in October 2023 for recognizing councils in occupied Ukraine. The IOC's stance remains firm against war, yet Heraskevych challenges their logic, citing continued Russian operations in Crimea. Russian athletes competed as neutrals in past events, and Heraskevych sees the IOC’s decisions as failing Ukraine amid ongoing attacks.