Nordic Combined Axed from 2030 Winter Olympics Amid Modernization Efforts

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the removal of Nordic combined from the 2030 Winter Olympics in the French Alps. This marks the end of a discipline that has been a staple of the Winter Games since their inception in 1924. The decision is part of a broader effort to refresh Olympic events to attract a younger audience.

Nordic combined, a meld of ski jumping and cross-country skiing, had struggled to maintain its Olympic status after the IOC declined to add a women’s event for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games. The sport ranked lowest in popularity across several Olympic cycles, leading to questions about its future viability.

Despite the sport’s rich cultural heritage, factors like limited national diversity among medalists and low television viewership rates sealed its fate. However, the IOC decided to retain snowboard's parallel giant slalom, citing improved popularity indicators since Beijing 2022.