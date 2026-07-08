Tariffs Squeeze Brazil's Sugar Industry Amid US Trade Tensions

Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on Brazilian goods are impacting Brazil's sugar industry, especially in the northeast. Trump's proposals for higher tariffs threaten access to the U.S. market. The northeast, supplying most of Brazil's U.S. sugar quota, is poised to feel the sting of decreased exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Victoria Pacheco Sao Paulo | Updated: 08-07-2026 00:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 00:54 IST
Tariffs Squeeze Brazil's Sugar Industry Amid US Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SAO PAULO, July 7 - The Trump administration's tariffs on Brazilian goods are putting a strain on Brazil's sugar industry, particularly in the northeast region, according to an industry leader.

Renato Cunha, executive president of Brazilian sugar and bioenergy association NovaBio, stated in an interview that the majority of Brazil's sugar is produced in the center-south region. However, the northeastern producers are the main suppliers of Brazil's duty-free sugar quota to the U.S. Trump’s imposition of a 50% tariff in August 2025, later replaced by a temporary 10% import duty, is now facing potential escalation to a 25% tariff. The U.S. must decide by July 15 whether to proceed with these tariffs.

These measures could severely restrict Brazil’s giant sugar industry from accessing the U.S. market. Most of Brazil's sugar exports, governed by tariff-rate quotas which had zero duties until last year, face the threat of a 100% value-equivalent tariff if exported outside these quotas.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026