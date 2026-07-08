U.S. Revokes Iran Oil License Amid Hormuz Tensions

The United States has revoked a general license that previously authorized the sale of Iranian oil in reaction to Iran's activities in the Strait of Hormuz, deemed 'wholly unacceptable' by a U.S. official. This decision comes amidst attacks on tankers in the key waterway, causing a more than 5% surge in oil prices.

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a wind-down period until July 17 for existing Iranian oil transactions permitted under the now-revoked license. Despite this escalation, negotiations continue with Iran for a comprehensive agreement. Meanwhile, the British navy-affiliated agency UKMTO reported recent attacks on tankers in the area, though no group has claimed responsibility, nor has Tehran commented.

With initial indications suggesting Iranian involvement in the strikes, concern grows over potentially derailing diplomatic efforts, which seek to include limitations on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief. The Strait of Hormuz remains a crucial transit point for global oil, and any disruption could exacerbate already high energy prices affecting consumers and governments worldwide.