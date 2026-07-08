England Crushes India: A Record-Breaking T20 Victory
England delivered a crushing defeat to India in the T20 series at Trent Bridge, achieving a 125-run victory. England's fast bowlers, Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer, played pivotal roles. Despite India's loss, their captain Shreyas Iyer sees room for growth. The series continues in Bristol.
In a dominant display at Trent Bridge, England secured a record-breaking 125-run victory against India, taking a 2-0 lead in their T20 series. England's pace attack, led by Josh Tongue's 4-28 and Jofra Archer's 3-29, dismantled India's batting lineup, dismissing them for a meager 76 runs.
India captain Shreyas Iyer expressed disappointment in his team's performance, stating, 'Losing by such a big margin is definitely not acceptable.' Despite the crushing loss, Iyer emphasized the need for India's players to learn from their mistakes and take greater responsibility in upcoming matches.
England's total of 201-7 was anchored by Phil Salt's 70, alongside contributions from Sam Curran and others. As the series moves to Bristol, India hopes to regroup and make a comeback in the remaining games.
ALSO READ
-
IMF appoints Silvana Tenreyro as chief economist, head of research
-
U.S. Charges Lawrence Bishnoi Over High-Profile Sikh Leader Murder
-
England's Blazing Victory at Trent Bridge: A Cricket Masterclass
-
Jaishankar's Strategic Gulf Outreach: Strengthening Ties with Bahrain and Qatar
-
Embraer's E-Jets Secure DGCA Certification, Poised to Transform Indian Regional Aviation