Thierry Henry has affirmed Cristiano Ronaldo's monumental legacy in the football world, following Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026. Despite the team's departure after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16, Henry emphasized that the veteran forward has nothing left to prove. Ronaldo's participation in this tournament, his sixth, marks his final appearance at football's most prestigious event.

Reflecting on Ronaldo's storied career, Henry highlighted the Portugal captain's impressive achievements, professionalism, and remarkable longevity, which have cemented his status as an inspiration across generations. "His legacy is untouchable," Henry asserted on Fox Sports, adding well wishes to Ronaldo, who aims to surpass a remarkable milestone of 1,000 career goals. Ronaldo remains a paragon of athletic excellence, influencing countless young athletes with his unwavering dedication to the sport.

During the 2026 World Cup, Ronaldo's journey concluded with notable records, including making history as the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match at 41 years and 147 days. He also featured in a unique match showcasing players aged 40 or above. Ronaldo's consistent goal-scoring prowess further solidified his position as Portugal's all-time top World Cup scorer, having participated in six different tournaments.