Argentina Surges Past Egypt: A Comeback for the Ages
In a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 match, Argentina overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Egypt 3-2. Captain Lionel Messi credited Cristian Romero’s pivotal goal for sparking the comeback. Enzo Fernandez sealed the game in stoppage time, sending the defending champions to the quarter-finals against Switzerland.
Argentina captain Lionel Messi confessed to feeling the weight of potential elimination as his team found themselves two goals down against Egypt. However, a powerful rally spearheaded by Cristian Romero's strike revived Argentina's fighting spirit, culminating in a sensational 3-2 comeback victory in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 on Tuesday.
Messi noted Romero's goal changed the team's outlook, boosting their belief in overturning the deficit. “Coming back from 2-0 down in knockout rounds is daunting, but Romero's goal made us believe we could tie it, and thankfully, we did it before extra time,” Messi remarked post-match.
The match's dynamic shifted after Yasser Ibrahim put Egypt ahead, with a missed penalty from Messi compounding Argentina's early frustration. The Pharaohs briefly thought they doubled their lead, only for VAR to intervene. Egypt did extend their lead through Mostafa Ziko, but late goals from Romero, Messi, and Enzo Fernandez saw Argentina emerge victorious.
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