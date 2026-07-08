Beckham's Heartfelt Tribute to Messi After Stunning Comeback Victory

David Beckham hailed Lionel Messi's inspiring performance in Argentina's World Cup victory over Egypt. Praising his on-field brilliance and off-field character, Beckham highlighted their partnership at Inter Miami. Messi's historic efforts secured a quarter-final spot for Argentina after an incredible comeback win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 13:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 13:10 IST
Beckham's Heartfelt Tribute to Messi After Stunning Comeback Victory
Lionel Messi. (Photo: X/ @AFASeleccionEN). Image Credit: ANI

Former England captain David Beckham has lauded Lionel Messi's exceptional performance that powered Argentina to an exhilarating comeback win against Egypt in the FIFA World Cup's Round of 16. Beckham, a key figure in bringing Messi to Inter Miami CF, shared his admiration on social media, emphasizing Messi's exceptional character both on and off the field.

After Argentina overturned a two-goal deficit to beat Egypt 3-2, Beckham highlighted the significance of Messi's contributions. The Argentine captain was instrumental in the team's dramatic victory, assisting with a key goal and scoring a crucial equalizer, which further solidified his status in World Cup history.

Messi's goal-scoring achievements continue to break records, despite missing a penalty during the match. He became the first player to net in nine consecutive World Cup games and remains pivotal in Argentina’s quest to defend their title. Argentina's win sets them up for a quarter-final showdown against Switzerland.

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