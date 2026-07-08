Marta Kostyuk Triumphs in Wimbledon Quarter-finals, Relishing Dream Play
Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2, reaching her first Wimbledon semi-final. Despite the heat, Kostyuk broke Paolini's serve multiple times. Watched by Queen Camilla, Kostyuk executed an impressive win, marking another Grand Slam semi-final appearance after the French Open.
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk swiftly defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to advance to her inaugural Wimbledon semi-final after a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory in scorching conditions.
Kostyuk, seeded 12th, broke Paolini's serve repeatedly, leveraging her powerful forehand in front of an enthusiastic crowd including Queen Camilla.
Despite Paolini's valiant effort, Kostyuk concluded the match with a second match point, setting up a semi-final clash against Linda Noskova.