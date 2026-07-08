Marta Kostyuk Triumphs in Wimbledon Quarter-finals, Relishing Dream Play

|

Ukraines Marta Kostyuk Made Quick Work Of Italys Runnerup Jasmine Paolini On A Sweltering Centre Court To Speed Into Her First Wimbledon Semifinal On Wednesday The Th Seed Was A Woman In A Hurry From The Start As She Took The Opening Set In Minutes

|

Updated: 08-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:22 IST