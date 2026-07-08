Marta Kostyuk Triumphs in Wimbledon Quarter-finals, Relishing Dream Play

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk defeated Italy's Jasmine Paolini 6-3 6-2, reaching her first Wimbledon semi-final. Despite the heat, Kostyuk broke Paolini's serve multiple times. Watched by Queen Camilla, Kostyuk executed an impressive win, marking another Grand Slam semi-final appearance after the French Open.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukraines Marta Kostyuk Made Quick Work Of Italys Runnerup Jasmine Paolini On A Sweltering Centre Court To Speed Into Her First Wimbledon Semifinal On Wednesday The Th Seed Was A Woman In A Hurry From The Start As She Took The Opening Set In Minutes | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:22 IST
Marta Kostyuk Triumphs in Wimbledon Quarter-finals, Relishing Dream Play

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk swiftly defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini to advance to her inaugural Wimbledon semi-final after a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory in scorching conditions.

Kostyuk, seeded 12th, broke Paolini's serve repeatedly, leveraging her powerful forehand in front of an enthusiastic crowd including Queen Camilla.

Despite Paolini's valiant effort, Kostyuk concluded the match with a second match point, setting up a semi-final clash against Linda Noskova.

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