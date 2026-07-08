Injury Strikes, Milestones, and Moves: A Week in Sports

A roundup of recent sports highlights: Byron Buxton and Victoria Mboko suffer injuries, Ryne Stanek exits a game, and Novak Djokovic achieves milestones at Wimbledon. Gotham FC announces a stadium move, while Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych protests Russia's Olympic return. The U.S. World Cup team faces scrutiny after a loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Twins Cf Byron Buxton Hip Placed On Il | Updated: 08-07-2026 05:25 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 05:25 IST
Injury Strikes, Milestones, and Moves: A Week in Sports
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Sports fans have witnessed a week packed with developments across different games. Injuries have sidelined notable figures such as Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, who will miss the MLB All-Star Game due to a hip strain, and Victoria Mboko, who has withdrawn from the Canadian Open with a knee injury.

Fans of Novak Djokovic celebrated his landmark achievements at Wimbledon, where he reached the semi-finals for the eighth consecutive time. Meanwhile, Gotham FC announced their relocation to Etihad Park, NYC's first soccer-specific stadium, aiming to attract crowds from a larger area.

Controversy arises as Ukrainian Olympic participant Vladyslav Heraskevych calls for a coalition against the IOC's decision to lift Russia's suspension. Meanwhile, the U.S. Soccer team experiences introspection following their World Cup exit, with managerial talks set to resume with Mauricio Pochettino.

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