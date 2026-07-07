Intense Showdowns at Wimbledon Quarter-Finals

Wimbledon quarter-finals promise thrilling encounters as top players battle for a spot in the semi-finals. Taylor Fritz, the sixth seed, takes on Alexander Zverev, a French Open champion, on the iconic Centre Court. Fritz aims to match his best Wimbledon performance as he returns to familiar grounds with a dominant record against Zverev.

On the women's side, Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk is set to face Italy's Jasmine Paolini. Kostyuk, currently in strong form, eyes her first Wimbledon semi-final after defeating Ashlyn Krueger. Paolini, the 2024 finalist, only committed five double faults, showcasing her solid serve throughout the tournament as she prepares for a showdown with the talented Ukrainian.

British wildcard Arthur Fery has captured local fans' hearts with his remarkable run to the quarter-finals. Fery, the fifth men's wildcard to achieve this feat, faces Italian ninth seed Flavio Cobolli, who is riding high after reaching the French Open final. Arthur Fery seeks to extend his fairy-tale journey by surpassing expectations with another victory.