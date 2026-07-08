Olav Kooij's Spectacular Tour de France Stage Victory Debut

Dutch Rider Olav Kooij Claimed His First Tour De France Stage Victory On His Race Debut On Wednesday

In a thrilling debut, Dutch cyclist Olav Kooij clinched his maiden Tour de France stage victory, sprinting through the finish line ahead of formidable racers. The stage, initially uneventful, transformed dramatically after a late crash shook the peloton during the 158.3-kilometer route from Lannemezan to Pau.

Remarkably calm amid chaos, Kooij capitalized on the disrupted lead-out trains to secure his place atop the podium, leaving Germany's Max Kanter and Belgium's Tim Merlier trailing. "To win on my first chance feels unbelievable," Kooij shared post-race.

Despite the tumultuous finish, Norway's Torstein Traeen preserved his lead in the yellow jersey standings. The crash, creating a 14-second gap, did little to affect the main contenders, who all crossed closely together, maintaining their positions in the overall race hierarchy.