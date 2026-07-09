Market Turmoil: S&P 500 Dips Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions

The Sp Fell On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Deal Aimed At Ending The War With Iran Was Over

The S&P 500 suffered losses as President Donald Trump declared at a NATO summit that a potential peace deal with Iran was "over," causing unrest in financial markets. Trump's statement indicated further U.S. military action against Iran, undermining previous diplomatic hopes.

The technology sector witnessed notable declines, with Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet each experiencing losses of over 1%, despite Broadcom gaining 5.2% following a significant Apple chip-supply agreement. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq and Dow Jones also faced downturns, exacerbating investor unease.

Additionally, Trump's comments led to a spike in oil prices and raised inflation concerns, adversely affecting travel stocks such as United Airlines and Delta Air Lines. The International Monetary Fund reduced its 2026 global growth forecast to 3%, emphasizing risks posed by the escalating Middle East conflict.