Harry Wilson Makes Premier League Move: Leeds United Signs Star Winger

Leeds United Have Signed Winger Harry Wilson On A Fouryear Contract After The Expiry Of His Contract With Fulham

Leeds United announced their signing of winger Harry Wilson on a four-year contract following the expiration of his contract with Fulham. This marks the club's first acquisition under new manager Daniel Farke.

Wilson, aged 29, expressed his excitement at joining Leeds, highlighting the stature of the club in the Premier League. He brings valuable experience from his time at Fulham, where he notably scored 11 goals in 41 appearances in the last season alone.

The Welsh international, who started his career at Liverpool, has completed several loan spells at clubs including Bournemouth and Hull City. Leeds is set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on August 22.