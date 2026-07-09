Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh

A horrific accident on National Highway-43 in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district resulted in four deaths and one critically injured woman when a car collided with a parked truck. The victims were traveling from Anuppur, with the injured being subsequently transferred to Jabalpur for urgent medical treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 12:14 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Claims Four Lives in Madhya Pradesh
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident on National Highway-43 in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district claimed the lives of four individuals and left another critically injured when their vehicle collided with a parked truck. The incident occurred near Siddh Baba temple in Bharola at approximately 3 a.m. during the early hours of Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Sharma, the family from Anuppur was en route for a family-related engagement. Their vehicle's collision with a roadside-parked truck resulted in the untimely deaths of four people. The police promptly arrived at the scene, transporting the deceased and the injured to the nearest hospital and initiating legal proceedings.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. V K Chandel stated that the hospital received five accident victims, four of whom were declared dead upon arrival. The critically injured woman received immediate CPR and first aid before being stabilized and referred to Jabalpur for advanced treatment. Medical staff continues to monitor her condition vigilantly.

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