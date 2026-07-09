India and Australia's Strategic Leap: PM Modi's Visit Yields 18 Milestone Outcomes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Australia, spanning July 8-10, resulted in 18 pivotal agreements, marking a significant step in the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The visit encompassed crucial areas such as defence, maritime security, energy, education, and cultural ties, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Key agreements include a Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation and a Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap aimed at enhancing cooperation in defence industries, joint innovation, and disaster relief. Meanwhile, a Joint Statement on Energy Security underscores the commitment to stable energy exchanges, including the supply of Australian uranium to India under a new administrative framework.

Evolving their strategic alliance, India and Australia launched initiatives like the Australia-India Partnership for Cyber and Critical Technologies. The visit also highlighted advancements in vocational education with new educational partnerships, and collaborative efforts in research and cultural exchanges, such as repatriating Indian antiquities.