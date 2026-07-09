Finn Russell Returns: Scotland's Strategy Shake-Up

Finn Russell is back from a calf injury and will start at flyhalf in Scotland’s Nations Championship match against South Africa. Coach Gregor Townsend makes three changes to the starting lineup for the game in Pretoria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Finn Russell Has Recovered From A Calf Injury And Will Start At Flyhalf In Scotlands Nations Championship Fixture Against Hosts South Africa In Pretoria On Saturday | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:02 IST
Finn Russell Returns: Scotland's Strategy Shake-Up

Scotland's flyhalf Finn Russell has been cleared to play following a calf injury. He will take his place in the starting lineup for their Nations Championship match against South Africa, scheduled for Saturday in Pretoria.

The announcement comes as part of a strategic revamp by coach Gregor Townsend, who has made a total of three changes to the starting XV. Russell's return is seen as a significant boost for the Scottish side.

As Scotland prepares to face the host nation, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how Russell's presence will impact the team's on-field performance, especially against the formidable South African squad.

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