Finn Russell Returns: Scotland's Strategy Shake-Up

Finn Russell Has Recovered From A Calf Injury And Will Start At Flyhalf In Scotlands Nations Championship Fixture Against Hosts South Africa In Pretoria On Saturday

Scotland's flyhalf Finn Russell has been cleared to play following a calf injury. He will take his place in the starting lineup for their Nations Championship match against South Africa, scheduled for Saturday in Pretoria.

The announcement comes as part of a strategic revamp by coach Gregor Townsend, who has made a total of three changes to the starting XV. Russell's return is seen as a significant boost for the Scottish side.

As Scotland prepares to face the host nation, fans and analysts alike are eager to see how Russell's presence will impact the team's on-field performance, especially against the formidable South African squad.