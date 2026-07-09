In a week full of sports highlights, Los Angeles Angels' All-Star center fielder Mike Trout made his return against the Texas Rangers after a hamstring injury. Despite his setback, Trout is set to play in the upcoming All-Star Game.

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino could be under scrutiny by the International Olympic Committee following a complaint from rights group FairSquare, alleging Infantino violated political neutrality rules with his support for former U.S. President Donald Trump.

On the courts of Wimbledon, British wildcard Arthur Fery continues to captivate as he heads to the semi-finals against German challenger Alexander Zverev. With unexpected results, the women's semi-final lineup consists of Marta Kostyuk, Linda Noskova, Karolina Muchova, and Coco Gauff, despite None having notable grasscourt records.