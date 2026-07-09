The Los Angeles Angels have reinstated Mike Trout, bringing significant excitement ahead of the All-Star Game. Trout's quick recovery from a right hamstring strain, incurred in mid-June, allows him to return to the field against the Texas Rangers.

Amid controversies, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is under scrutiny from the International Olympic Committee due to alleged breaches in political neutrality for supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump. This claim by the rights group FairSquare could intensify debates around FIFA's ethical standards.

While sports stars retire and make remarkable returns, Sarah Storey, a legendary British Paralympian, has announced her departure from competitive sports, leaving a legacy of 30 Paralympic medals. Her decision coincides with Justin Verlander's announcement to step away after the current baseball season.