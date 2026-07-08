Tragedy Strikes: Landslide at Rohingya Refugee Camp

Heavy Monsoon Rains Triggered A Landslide At A Madrassa In A Rohingya Refugee Camp In Southeastern Bangladesh On Wednesday

A tragic landslide, spurred by intense monsoon rains, claimed the lives of eight children at a madrassa within a Rohingya refugee camp in southeastern Bangladesh on Wednesday. Local officials confirmed the disaster, which also left five others injured.

The torrential downpours have been relentless, heightening risks and endangering residents in the overcrowded camps. Refugees, predominantly from Myanmar, face precarious living conditions exacerbated by such natural disasters.

Efforts are underway to provide aid and ensure the safety of survivors, as the international community remains on high alert to offer support amidst this calamity.