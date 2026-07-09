Cycling-Pogacar triumphs on Tourmalet to reclaim Tour lead

Tadej Pogacar reclaimed the overall lead in the Tour de France after a solo victory on the Col du Tourmalet, finishing two minutes and 42 seconds ahead of Jonas Vingegaard.

Reuters | Tadej Pogacars Attack During The Punishing Climb To Col Du Tourmalet Led Him To A Spectacular Solo Victory In Thursdays Sixth Stage Of The Tour De France As The Fourtimes Champion Reclaimed The Overall Lead From Torstein Traeen Twice Winner Jonas Vingegaard Failed To Keep Up With Pogacar During The Km Ascent To Tourmalet And Finished A Distant Second | Updated: 09-07-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 21:45 IST
Cycling-Pogacar triumphs on Tourmalet to reclaim Tour lead
Tadej Pogacar
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  • France

Tadej Pogacar's attack during the punishing climb to Col du Tourmalet led him to a spectacular solo victory in Thursday's sixth stage of the Tour de France as the four-times champion reclaimed the overall lead ‌from Torstein Traeen. Twice winner Jonas Vingegaard failed to keep up with Pogacar during the 17.1 km ascent to Tourmalet and finished a distant second, two minutes and 42 seconds behind. Pogacar's UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Isaac del Toro was third.

Traeen crashed during the descent from Tourmalet, ending his hopes of closing the gap ‌on Pogacar who is bidding for his third straight Tour de France title. "A really incredible victory, one of the sweetest for sure," said 27-year-old ‌Pogacar, who is the first reigning world champion to conquer Tourmalet.

"I heard Torstein Traeen crashed badly... I'd still prefer if he kept the (yellow) jersey and I hope he’s okay." Pogacar's teammates paced themselves during the early climbs in the 186.2-km mountainous ride from Pau to Gavarnie-Gedre, preserving energy for the ascent to Tourmalet, one of the most difficult climbs in cycling.

By the time the ⁠peloton began ​its journey up to Tourmalet, the UAE ⁠Team Emirates-XRG riders were firmly established at the front of the bunch. Several riders fell back during the climb, including Tom Pidcock and Paul Seixas' Decathlon teammates Aurelien Paret-Peintre and Matthew ⁠Riccitello. POGACAR LAUNCHES TOURMALET ATTACK

Traeen also had to slow down, and Pogacar launched his attack with teammate Isaac del Toro soon after with Vingegaard in pursuit. As Vingegaard grimaced and pushed ​himself to the limit, however, Pogacar pulled away on a solo run and reached the summit 30 seconds before the Dane.

Traeen, who had ⁠a lead of seven minutes and 53 seconds over Pogacar coming into the stage, made the summit seven minutes and 40 seconds after the Slovenian. The Norwegian's bid to reduce the gap during ⁠the ​descent did not work out as he crashed after touching wheels with Uno-X Mobility teammate Anders Johannessen. Traeen resumed the race a few minutes later after being attended by doctors.

Pogacar's lead over Visma-Lease a Bike rider Vingegaard had gone up to a minute and 15 seconds as he began the final ⁠ascent to Gavarnie-Gedre, and the gap only grew as the Slovenian pulled further ahead of the exhausted Dane. "It was not my best day. Obviously I'm disappointed, ⁠I have to be, but it's life, ⁠I cannot change it," said Vingegaard, who is second in the overall rankings.

"I still believe in myself, I still believe my legs would get better throughout the race. The fight is not over." The race continues with a 175.1-km ‌flat ride from Hagetmau to ‌Bordeaux on Friday.

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