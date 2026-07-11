New Zealand Backs India Sports Programme to Mark 100 Years of Ties
The Government has confirmed financial support through its Events Boost Fund, describing the programme as an opportunity to celebrate shared history while strengthening cultural and sporting links between the two countries.
- Country:
- New Zealand
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