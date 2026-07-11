New Zealand Backs India Sports Programme to Mark 100 Years of Ties

New Zealand is investing in a year-long sporting celebration that will mark 100 years of sporting connections with India, bringing several international teams, fans and visitors together through a series of major events planned for 2026. The Government has confirmed financial support through its Events Boost Fund, describing the programme as an opportunity to celebrate shared history while strengthening cultural and sporting links between the two countries.

Sport and Recreation Minister Mark Mitchell said the anniversary represents much more than a sporting milestone because it reflects decades of friendship, respect and people-to-people connections that have continued to grow through competition and collaboration. He said the programme will showcase how sport can bring communities together while creating memorable experiences for athletes and supporters from both nations.

Indian teams set to tour New Zealand across multiple sports

The celebrations will feature a packed calendar of sporting events, with New Zealand preparing to host several Indian national teams during November 2026. Among the confirmed participants are the Indian Men's Football team along with India's Individual and Mixed Pairs Bowls teams, while more national squads are expected to be announced as preparations continue.

The first major event linked to the programme was confirmed earlier through New Zealand Cricket, which announced the schedule for India's cricket tour. That series will form part of a broader month of sporting action spread across different regions of the country, creating opportunities for local communities to watch international competition while welcoming visiting supporters. The programme is expected to turn November into one of New Zealand's busiest sporting months, with multiple events taking place at the same time.

Tourism expected to benefit from international visitors

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston said the sporting celebrations will also deliver wider economic benefits by attracting overseas visitors who will travel across New Zealand to attend matches and experience local attractions. She noted that India and New Zealand share a close relationship, making the anniversary an ideal occasion to promote cultural exchange alongside sporting competition.

The Government believes the investment will support tourism operators, hospitality businesses and regional economies as international fans spend time exploring different parts of the country during the tournament period. Officials also see the programme as part of a wider calendar of events receiving support through the Events Boost Fund in 2026, which includes international sporting contests as well as arts and cultural celebrations designed to increase visitor numbers and strengthen New Zealand's global profile.

By supporting the 100 Years of Unity through Sport programme, the Government hopes to celebrate a century of sporting friendship while creating fresh opportunities for future cooperation between India and New Zealand, both on and off the playing field.