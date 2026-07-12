Raffi Quirke Joins England Squad for Nations Championship Clash

In a strategic move, England has drafted Raffi Quirke to step in for their upcoming Nations Championship match against Argentina. The decision follows an untimely injury to scrum-half Alex Mitchell.

Mitchell suffered a flare-up of a previous hamstring injury during a commanding 73-8 win over Fiji, forcing him off the field after just nine minutes of play. This has resulted in a swift inclusion of Quirke, 24, who has represented England twice, making impactful appearances off the bench in 2021 test matches against Australia and South Africa.

Alongside Quirke, the squad features Jack van Poortvliet and Ben Spencer, positioning England for their third competitive bout following a loss to South Africa and the recent triumph in Liverpool's Hill Dickinson Stadium.