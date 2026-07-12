Naidu Hails Modi's Leadership, Envisions India as Developed Nation by 2047

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has applauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India's global respect and robust economic performance to his governance. Speaking in Mumbai, Naidu expressed confidence that India will achieve the milestone of becoming a developed nation by 2047, thanks to Modi's influence.

Naidu highlighted India's consistent economic growth amid global challenges, asserting it as a testament to Modi's leadership prowess. Despite a global slowdown, he emphasized, India continues to thrive, showcasing strong growth rates, which he believes will propel the nation to developed status by mid-century.

Addressing developments in West Bengal, Naidu praised the state's renewed progress under its current administration. He pointed out the revival of the state's innovative spirit and its potential to lead future national trends. An expert committee in West Bengal is examining the draft Uniform Civil Code, indicating legislative action in the forthcoming Assembly session.