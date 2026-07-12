The Flying Dutchman Soars to Victory: Mathieu van der Poel's Triumphant Stage Win

Mathieu van der Poel triumphed in a dramatic finish on stage nine of the Tour de France, marking his first Grand Tour stage win of the year. Tobias Johannessen and Tom Pidcock secured second and third places, while Tadej Pogacar maintained his overall lead in the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 21:08 IST
The Flying Dutchman Soars to Victory: Mathieu van der Poel's Triumphant Stage Win
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Mathieu van der Poel, known as 'The Flying Dutchman', clinched his first Grand Tour stage win of the year with a thrilling finish at stage nine of the Tour de France on Sunday.

The Alpecin–Premier Tech rider demonstrated remarkable skill and tenacity, outpacing competitors Tobias Johannessen and Tom Pidcock, who finished second and third respectively.

Despite the competitive field, Slovenian four-time champion Tadej Pogacar managed to maintain his overall lead, continuing to set the pace for the rest of the riders in the prestigious race.

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