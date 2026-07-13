Tragic Loss: Esteemed Dutch Referee Rob Dieperink Passes Away at 38

Dutch referee Rob Dieperink has passed away at the age of 38, two months after being removed from the 2026 World Cup officiating panel due to a police case in Britain, which was eventually dropped.

The Dutch football association expressed their shock and sadness, noting the loss of a highly esteemed referee and a dedicated colleague. Dieperink was initially set to be a video assistant referee for the World Cup, but his career encountered turbulence following an arrest in London in connection with a match between Crystal Palace and Fiorentina. The case was dropped due to insufficient evidence.

Dieperink expressed his frustration over the false accusations and praised the support from the KNVB, despite FIFA's decision to exclude him from their World Cup plans. His contributions to Dutch and European football were significant, having served in the Eredivisie since 2017 and as a VAR official at the 2024 European Championship.