Tuchel Lauds England's Semi-Final Triumph, Eyes Improvement

England manager Thomas Tuchel commended his team's resilience following a 2-1 win over Norway, driven by Jude Bellingham's performance, to secure a FIFA World Cup semi-final spot. While proud of the effort, Tuchel emphasized the need for enhanced performances to achieve World Cup glory against Argentina in the semi-final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 11:44 IST
Tuchel Lauds England's Semi-Final Triumph, Eyes Improvement
England manager Thomas Tuchel during the press conference (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

England's progress to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals was marked by grit and determination as they triumphed 2-1 over Norway. Manager Thomas Tuchel highlighted the team's fighting spirit as Jude Bellingham's double overturned Norway's early lead. Despite the victory, Tuchel insists improvements are crucial for a shot at the title.

Bellingham, after being named Player of the Match, echoed the sentiment of a challenging game. According to Reuters, he praised his teammates for their hard work under testing conditions. Tuchel backed Bellingham's assessment of the team's dedication, emphasizing the importance of their collective effort in overcoming adversity.

While commending the resilience shown, Tuchel maintained that England must elevate their game. He regarded the match as intense but not at an optimum level of performance. England now prepares to face defending champions Argentina in Atlanta, continuing their quest for a second FIFA World Cup title.

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