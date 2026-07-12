Tuchel Lauds England's Semi-Final Triumph, Eyes Improvement

England's progress to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals was marked by grit and determination as they triumphed 2-1 over Norway. Manager Thomas Tuchel highlighted the team's fighting spirit as Jude Bellingham's double overturned Norway's early lead. Despite the victory, Tuchel insists improvements are crucial for a shot at the title.

Bellingham, after being named Player of the Match, echoed the sentiment of a challenging game. According to Reuters, he praised his teammates for their hard work under testing conditions. Tuchel backed Bellingham's assessment of the team's dedication, emphasizing the importance of their collective effort in overcoming adversity.

While commending the resilience shown, Tuchel maintained that England must elevate their game. He regarded the match as intense but not at an optimum level of performance. England now prepares to face defending champions Argentina in Atlanta, continuing their quest for a second FIFA World Cup title.