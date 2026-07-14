Rory McIlroy Calls for Extended Golf Major Season

Rory McIlroy advocates for extending the golf major championship season beyond its current four-month timeframe. He believes that spreading out the major events would enhance the sport's visibility and maintain general interest. McIlroy also praises Royal Birkdale, a course he believes suits him well.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 21:20 IST
Rory McIlroy Calls for Extended Golf Major Season
Rory McIlroy
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy has voiced his opinion on the scheduling of the golf major championship season, calling for it to extend beyond its current four-month window.

The PGA Championship's shift from August to May compressed the calendar, a move McIlroy believes distorts the sport's visibility. The Northern Irish golfer seeks his seventh major title at the 2026 Royal Birkdale final.

McIlroy, praising the fairness of the Royal Birkdale course, reflects on its recent redesign and his past performances there, asserting it stands as a favorite among players for its fair playing conditions.

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