Rory McIlroy Calls for Extended Golf Major Season

Golf superstar Rory McIlroy has voiced his opinion on the scheduling of the golf major championship season, calling for it to extend beyond its current four-month window.

The PGA Championship's shift from August to May compressed the calendar, a move McIlroy believes distorts the sport's visibility. The Northern Irish golfer seeks his seventh major title at the 2026 Royal Birkdale final.

McIlroy, praising the fairness of the Royal Birkdale course, reflects on its recent redesign and his past performances there, asserting it stands as a favorite among players for its fair playing conditions.