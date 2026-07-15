A Sweaty Showdown: The 2023 Open Presents Unique Challenges

In 2017, Jordan Spieth triumphed at the British Open amid harsh weather. This year, the 154th Open kicks off under starkly contrasting conditions, with the course baked by an unusually warm British summer.

The 7,223-yard course on the Irish Sea’s coast presents lightning-fast fairways and unpredictable challenges, including a redesign that features a new 15th hole. Scottie Scheffler and other contenders face gusty winds during the four-day tournament.

Rory McIlroy and Spain’s Jon Rahm acknowledge a unique competitive landscape, balancing aggressive play with precision on hardened fairways. Optimal links conditions and extreme weather create a formidable test for the world's top golfers.