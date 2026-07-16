Thomas Detry Shines at 154th British Open

Belgium's Thomas Detry made a standout start at the 154th British Open, seizing the early lead with a notable three-under-par 67.

Playing in the opening group at Royal Birkdale, Detry capitalized on the serene and sunny weather to post four birdies, with just a single dropped shot marring his scorecard.

As the day progressed, his performance under favorable conditions set a competitive benchmark for fellow participants in the prestigious tournament.