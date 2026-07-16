Thomas Detry Shines at 154th British Open

Belgium's Thomas Detry emerged as an early leader at the 154th British Open, posting an impressive three-under 67. His performance at Royal Birkdale, marked by four birdies, was facilitated by the calm and sunny weather conditions. Detry started strong in the initial group, setting the pace for others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:33 IST
Thomas Detry Shines at 154th British Open
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Belgium's Thomas Detry made a standout start at the 154th British Open, seizing the early lead with a notable three-under-par 67.

Playing in the opening group at Royal Birkdale, Detry capitalized on the serene and sunny weather to post four birdies, with just a single dropped shot marring his scorecard.

As the day progressed, his performance under favorable conditions set a competitive benchmark for fellow participants in the prestigious tournament.

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