Tim Merlier Dominates Stage 12 with Tour de France Hat-trick

Belgian sprinter Tim Merlier dominated Stage 12 of the Tour de France, securing his third stage victory this year. The Soudal-Quick Step rider, having narrowly missed a win the day before, surged past a catastrophic crash near the finish to claim victory.

Merlier, overcoming challenges including a late attack he was unaware of due to a broken radio, outpaced Dutch rival Olav Kooij and fellow Belgian Jasper Philipsen. Earlier attempts by riders for breakaways failed, setting up the stage for an electrifying sprint finish.

The battle for the green jersey intensified with Mads Pedersen maintaining a narrow lead in points over rivals Biniam Girmay, Philipsen, and Merlier, promising a thrilling climax to the points race as the Tour heads towards its finale in Paris.