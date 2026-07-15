Soren Waerenskjold Sprints to Victory in Tour de France
Norwegian cyclist Soren Waerenskjold secured his first win of the season by taking Stage 11 of the Tour de France. In a dramatic mass sprint, Waerenskjold outpaced Dutch rider Olav Kooij and Belgium's Jasper Philipsen. The thrilling race unfolded over 161.3 kilometers from Vichy to Nevers.
- Country:
- Norway
Soren Waerenskjold made a remarkable mark on the Tour de France by clinching his season's first win in a high-adrenalin sprint finish. The Norwegian cyclist crossed the line ahead of formidable competitors in Stage 11 from Vichy to Nevers.
The race witnessed a gripping contest with Olav Kooij of the Netherlands and Belgium's Jasper Philipsen vying for the top spot amidst strategic plays on the narrow roads. Waerenskjold's timing and speed were unmatched, making him a hero of the day.
Uno-X Mobility celebrated this significant triumph as the peloton, spread across the roads, battled fiercely for positioning before the decisive sprint that crowned Waerenskjold the victor.