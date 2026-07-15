Soren Waerenskjold Sprints to Victory in Tour de France

Soren Waerenskjold made a remarkable mark on the Tour de France by clinching his season's first win in a high-adrenalin sprint finish. The Norwegian cyclist crossed the line ahead of formidable competitors in Stage 11 from Vichy to Nevers.

The race witnessed a gripping contest with Olav Kooij of the Netherlands and Belgium's Jasper Philipsen vying for the top spot amidst strategic plays on the narrow roads. Waerenskjold's timing and speed were unmatched, making him a hero of the day.

Uno-X Mobility celebrated this significant triumph as the peloton, spread across the roads, battled fiercely for positioning before the decisive sprint that crowned Waerenskjold the victor.