Joe Root Leads England to Thrilling ODI Series Decider

Joe Root guided England to a thrilling four-wicket victory over India in Cardiff, equaling the ODI series. Root's unbeaten 99 anchored England's chase of 233, with Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson taking key wickets. Despite India's strong start, their middle order faltered, setting up a nerve-wracking decider at Lord's.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 02:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 02:27 IST
Joe Root Leads England to Thrilling ODI Series Decider
Joe Root
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a thrilling cricket match in Cardiff, Joe Root emerged as England's hero, leading them to a four-wicket victory over India and leveling the one-day international series. Root's spectacular unbeaten 99 runs from 133 balls proved to be the backbone of England's chase, achieving the target with 35 balls to spare.

England's win was characterized by decisive bowling performances from Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson, who claimed crucial wickets. India's innings started promisingly at 104-1, but their middle order crumbled alarmingly, with the team losing seven wickets for just 55 runs, setting an under-par target of 233.

As the series moves to a decider at Lord's, India's captain Shubman Gill expressed disappointment over the team's inability to capitalize on a good start. Root's calm and consistent play was praised, as he, alongside Will Jacks, steered England to victory, signaling a fierce contest ahead in the series finale.

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