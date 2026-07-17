Joe Root Leads England to Thrilling ODI Series Decider

In a thrilling cricket match in Cardiff, Joe Root emerged as England's hero, leading them to a four-wicket victory over India and leveling the one-day international series. Root's spectacular unbeaten 99 runs from 133 balls proved to be the backbone of England's chase, achieving the target with 35 balls to spare.

England's win was characterized by decisive bowling performances from Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson, who claimed crucial wickets. India's innings started promisingly at 104-1, but their middle order crumbled alarmingly, with the team losing seven wickets for just 55 runs, setting an under-par target of 233.

As the series moves to a decider at Lord's, India's captain Shubman Gill expressed disappointment over the team's inability to capitalize on a good start. Root's calm and consistent play was praised, as he, alongside Will Jacks, steered England to victory, signaling a fierce contest ahead in the series finale.