Trump to Attend Historic World Cup Final in New York

In a highly anticipated appearance, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to attend the World Cup final, pitting Argentina against Spain, at the New York-New Jersey stadium this Sunday.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, highlighted the final's significance, noting it as the most watched and successful World Cup in American history. Trump's presence is anticipated to be a landmark moment for the event.

Additionally, the president will grace a FIFA reception at Trump Tower on Friday, further cementing the New York festivities surrounding the tournament's grand conclusion.