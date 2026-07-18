Lucas Herbert's Record-Breaking Run at British Open
Australia's Lucas Herbert narrowly missed recording a historic 61 by a five-foot putt during his stunning second round at the British Open. Despite his remarkable 62, matched by Sam Burns, the round highlighted one of the most notable scoring days in Open Championship history.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Lucas Herbert from Australia dazzled the crowd at the British Open with a breathtaking round of 62, nearly setting a new record by shooting a historic score of 61. Herbert’s performance on Friday tied him with American Sam Burns as both delivered one of the most extraordinary scoring displays in the championship's history.
Herbert, now leading at eight-under, saw what might have been a record-breaking day hampered by a missed putt on the final hole. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau faced controversy with a two-shot penalty, impacting his standings after breaching tournament rules on the course.
With several Americans and notable players like Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood vying for the lead, the weekend promises a thrilling conclusion. However, many top players, including previous winners, surprisingly failed to make the cut.
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