Lettuce Recall Spurs Awareness in U.S. Amid Cyclosporiasis Outbreak

Taylor Farms, a California-based lettuce supplier, and food distributor Sysco are taking action to mitigate a significant outbreak of foodborne illness in the United States. On Friday, both companies began removing iceberg lettuce sourced from Mexico, in response to guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Reports indicate that the outbreak is linked to lettuce processed in Taylor Farms' facility located in Guanajuato, Mexico. These products were widely distributed to establishments like hospitals, ballparks, and fast-food chains including Taco Bell. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is conducting an investigation across multiple states, including Indiana and Ohio, where cases have been reported.

The cyclosporiasis outbreak has already resulted in around 100 hospitalizations, though experts believe it may be nearing its end. The situation echoes a similar outbreak in 2013. Financially, companies involved have seen a downturn, with Yum Brands and Sysco experiencing share price drops, highlighting how food safety issues can impact business.