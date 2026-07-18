DeChambeau's Penalty Twist: British Open Drama Unfolds

Bryson DeChambeau received a two-stroke penalty for improving his lie during the British Open, moving him from second to fifth place. Despite birdies in his round, a rules violation caused a three-shot drop, and now he's reconsidering continuing the tournament. The penalty was due to Rule 8.1 of golf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 03:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 03:30 IST
DeChambeau's Penalty Twist: British Open Drama Unfolds
Bryson DeChambeau
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Bryson DeChambeau faced a significant setback during the British Open as he was penalized two strokes for inadvertently improving his lie on the fifth hole. This ruling on Friday altered his position, dropping him from solo second to a tie for fifth, leaving him three shots behind the leader.

The penalty stemmed from an incident on the par-four fifth, where DeChambeau's wayward shot into thick grass led to a controversial moment. While taking practice swings near his ball, an official informed him of the breach, resulting in a conversation with the rules official.

Despite finishing his round with two birdies, DeChambeau’s score was adjusted to a triple-bogey on the fifth due to Rule 8.1. Now, the decision looms whether he'll continue in the tournament as emotions run high at Royal Birkdale.

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